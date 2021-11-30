Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 30th November 2021

Today (30th November 2021), Gold Rates in Pakistan is 101,100 per 10 grams, and the rate of Gold is 117,900 per tola. See prices of 22k, 24k, 21k and 18 karat Gold Prices of all cities here.

Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 30th November 2021 - Per Tola Gold Rate in Pakistan today is 117,900 for 24-Karat, 108,086 for 22-Karat.

Per 10 gram Gold Rate in Pakistan today is 101,100 for 24-Karat, 92,674 for 22-Karat.

UrduPoint brings you the latest prices for gold rates, silver rates on a daily basis and updates the rates every hour.

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

Karachi is the center of the gold market in Pakistan because Gold prices are set by the Karachi Sarafa Market. All other cities set the gold price according to the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for Gold Price. According to the below table, the gold rates in different cities such as Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Quetta, Multan and Peshawar are the same.

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 101,100 Rs 117,900 Rs 92,674 Karachi Rs 101,100 Rs 117,900 Rs 92,674 Lahore Rs 101,100 Rs 117,900 Rs 92,674 Islamabad Rs 101,100 Rs 117,900 Rs 92,674 Rawalpindi Rs 101,100 Rs 117,900 Rs 92,674 Peshawar Rs 101,100 Rs 117,900 Rs 92,674 Quetta Rs 101,100 Rs 117,900 Rs 92,674 Sialkot Rs 101,100 Rs 117,900 Rs 92,674