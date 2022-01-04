UrduPoint.com

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 4th January 2022

January 04, 2022

Today (4th January 2022), Gold Rates in Pakistan is 103,600 per 10 grams, and the rate of Gold is 120,800 per tola. See prices of 22k, 24k, 21k and 18 karat Gold Prices of all cities here.

Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 4th January 2022 - Per Tola Gold Rate in Pakistan today is 120,800 for 24-Karat, 110,759 for 22-Karat.

Per 10 gram Gold Rate in Pakistan today is 103,600 for 24-Karat, 94,966 for 22-Karat.

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

Karachi is the center of the gold market in Pakistan because Gold prices are set by the Karachi Sarafa Market. All other cities set the gold price according to the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for Gold Price. According to the below table, the gold rates in different cities such as Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Quetta, Multan and Peshawar are the same.

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 103,600 Rs 120,800 Rs 94,966
Karachi Rs 103,600 Rs 120,800 Rs 94,966
Lahore Rs 103,600 Rs 120,800 Rs 94,966
Islamabad Rs 103,600 Rs 120,800 Rs 94,966
Rawalpindi Rs 103,600 Rs 120,800 Rs 94,966
Peshawar Rs 103,600 Rs 120,800 Rs 94,966
Quetta Rs 103,600 Rs 120,800 Rs 94,966
Sialkot Rs 103,600 Rs 120,800 Rs 94,966

The Gold rates are determined mainly by the Karachi Gold Market, and Today 4th January 2022 single tola 24-karat Gold Price in Pakistan is 120,800, and 10g of 24-karat Gold Rate being sold at 103,600.

Moreover, 10 grams of 22k gold is sold for 94,966.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 120,800 Rs 110,759
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 103,600 Rs 94,966
Per Gram Gold Rs 10,360 Rs 9,497

