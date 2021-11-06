Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 6th November 2021

Today (6th November 2021), Gold Rates in Pakistan is 97,700 per 10 grams, and the rate of Gold is 114,000 per tola. See prices of 22k, 24k, 21k and 18 karat Gold Prices of all cities here.

Karachi is the center of the gold market in Pakistan because Gold prices are set by the Karachi Sarafa Market. All other cities set the gold price according to the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for Gold Price. According to the below table, the gold rates in different cities such as Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Quetta, Multan and Peshawar are the same.

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 97,700 Rs 114,000 Rs 89,558 Karachi Rs 97,700 Rs 114,000 Rs 89,558 Lahore Rs 97,700 Rs 114,000 Rs 89,558 Islamabad Rs 97,700 Rs 114,000 Rs 89,558 Rawalpindi Rs 97,700 Rs 114,000 Rs 89,558 Peshawar Rs 97,700 Rs 114,000 Rs 89,558 Quetta Rs 97,700 Rs 114,000 Rs 89,558 Sialkot Rs 97,700 Rs 114,000 Rs 89,558