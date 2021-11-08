Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 8th November 2021

Today (8th November 2021), Gold Rates in Pakistan is 99,200 per 10 grams, and the rate of Gold is 115,700 per tola. See prices of 22k, 24k, 21k and 18 karat Gold Prices of all cities here.

Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 8th November 2021 - Per Tola Gold Rate in Pakistan today is 115,700 for 24-Karat, 106,055 for 22-Karat.

Per 10 gram Gold Rate in Pakistan today is 99,200 for 24-Karat, 90,933 for 22-Karat.

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

Karachi is the center of the gold market in Pakistan because Gold prices are set by the Karachi Sarafa Market. All other cities set the gold price according to the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for Gold Price. According to the below table, the gold rates in different cities such as Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Quetta, Multan and Peshawar are the same.

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 99,200 Rs 115,700 Rs 90,933 Karachi Rs 99,200 Rs 115,700 Rs 90,933 Lahore Rs 99,200 Rs 115,700 Rs 90,933 Islamabad Rs 99,200 Rs 115,700 Rs 90,933 Rawalpindi Rs 99,200 Rs 115,700 Rs 90,933 Peshawar Rs 99,200 Rs 115,700 Rs 90,933 Quetta Rs 99,200 Rs 115,700 Rs 90,933 Sialkot Rs 99,200 Rs 115,700 Rs 90,933