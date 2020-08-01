Latest gold rates, silver rates and currency rates are available at Urdu Point.

The gold rate in Pakistan for today, 1 August 2020 is as follows: 106,400 per 10 grams, and the price of gold is Rs 124,100 per Tola.

Urdu Point provides the gold rates for various cities of the country, including Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Rates for each of these cities can be checked here. Moreover, the gold rates are available for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat separately.

The rates are provided by local Gold Market and Sarafa markets of multiple cities. See the table below:

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 106,400 Rs 124,100 Rs 97,533 Karachi Rs 106,400 Rs 124,100 Rs 97,533 Lahore Rs 106,400 Rs 124,100 Rs 97,533 Islamabad Rs 106,400 Rs 124,100 Rs 97,533 Rawalpindi Rs 106,400 Rs 124,100 Rs 97,533 Peshawar Rs 106,400 Rs 124,100 Rs 97,533 Quetta Rs 106,400 Rs 124,100 Rs 97,533 Sialkot Rs 106,400 Rs 124,100 Rs 97,533