Latest gold rates, silver rates and currency rates are available at Urdu Point.

The gold rate in Pakistan for today, 10 April 2021 is as follows: 85,500 per 10 grams, and the price of gold is Rs 99,700 per Tola.

Urdu Point provides the gold rates for various cities of the country, including Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Rates for each of these cities can be checked here. Moreover, the gold rates are available for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat separately.

The rates are provided by local Gold Market and Sarafa markets of multiple cities. See the table below:

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 85,500 Rs 99,700 Rs 78,374 Karachi Rs 85,500 Rs 99,700 Rs 78,374 Lahore Rs 85,500 Rs 99,700 Rs 78,374 Islamabad Rs 85,500 Rs 99,700 Rs 78,374 Rawalpindi Rs 85,500 Rs 99,700 Rs 78,374 Peshawar Rs 85,500 Rs 99,700 Rs 78,374 Quetta Rs 85,500 Rs 99,700 Rs 78,374 Sialkot Rs 85,500 Rs 99,700 Rs 78,374