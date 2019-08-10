Latest gold rates, silver rates and currency rates are available at Urdu Point.

The gold rate in Pakistan for today, 10 August 2019 is as follows: 72,016 per 10 grams, and the price of gold is Rs 84,000 per Tola.

Urdu Point provides the gold rates for various cities of the country, including Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Rates for each of these cities can be checked here. Moreover, the gold rates are available for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat separately.

The rates are provided by local Gold Market and Sarafa markets of multiple cities. See the table below:

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 72,016 Rs 84,000 Rs 66,015 Karachi Rs 72,016 Rs 84,000 Rs 66,015 Lahore Rs 72,016 Rs 84,000 Rs 66,015 Islamabad Rs 72,016 Rs 84,000 Rs 66,015 Rawalpindi Rs 72,016 Rs 84,000 Rs 66,015 Peshawar Rs 72,016 Rs 84,000 Rs 66,015 Quetta Rs 72,016 Rs 84,000 Rs 66,015 Sialkot Rs 72,016 Rs 84,000 Rs 66,015