The gold rate in Pakistan for today, 10 March 2021 is as follows: 85,300 per 10 grams, and the price of gold is Rs 99,500 per Tola.

Urdu Point provides the gold rates for various cities of the country, including Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Rates for each of these cities can be checked here. Moreover, the gold rates are available for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat separately.

The rates are provided by local Gold Market and Sarafa markets of multiple cities. See the table below:

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 85,300 Rs 99,500 Rs 78,191 Karachi Rs 85,300 Rs 99,500 Rs 78,191 Lahore Rs 85,300 Rs 99,500 Rs 78,191 Islamabad Rs 85,300 Rs 99,500 Rs 78,191 Rawalpindi Rs 85,300 Rs 99,500 Rs 78,191 Peshawar Rs 85,300 Rs 99,500 Rs 78,191 Quetta Rs 85,300 Rs 99,500 Rs 78,191 Sialkot Rs 85,300 Rs 99,500 Rs 78,191