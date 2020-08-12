Latest gold rates, silver rates and currency rates are available at Urdu Point.

The gold rate in Pakistan for today, 12 August 2020 is as follows: 101,800 per 10 grams, and the price of gold is Rs 118,700 per Tola.

Urdu Point provides the gold rates for various cities of the country, including Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Rates for each of these cities can be checked here. Moreover, the gold rates are available for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat separately.

The rates are provided by local Gold Market and Sarafa markets of multiple cities. See the table below:

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 101,800 Rs 118,700 Rs 93,316 Karachi Rs 101,800 Rs 118,700 Rs 93,316 Lahore Rs 101,800 Rs 118,700 Rs 93,316 Islamabad Rs 101,800 Rs 118,700 Rs 93,316 Rawalpindi Rs 101,800 Rs 118,700 Rs 93,316 Peshawar Rs 101,800 Rs 118,700 Rs 93,316 Quetta Rs 101,800 Rs 118,700 Rs 93,316 Sialkot Rs 101,800 Rs 118,700 Rs 93,316