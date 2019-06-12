(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Latest gold rates, silver rates and currency rates are available at Urdu Point.

The gold rate in Pakistan for today, 12 June 2019 is as follows: 62,071 per 10 grams, and the price of gold is Rs 72,400 per Tola.

Urdu Point provides the gold rates for various cities of the country, including Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Rates for each of these cities can be checked here. Moreover, the gold rates are available for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat separately.

The rates are provided by local Gold Market and Sarafa markets of multiple cities. See the table below:

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 62,071 Rs 72,400 Rs 56,900 Karachi Rs 62,071 Rs 72,400 Rs 56,900 Lahore Rs 62,071 Rs 72,400 Rs 56,900 Islamabad Rs 62,071 Rs 72,400 Rs 56,900 Rawalpindi Rs 62,071 Rs 72,400 Rs 56,900 Peshawar Rs 62,071 Rs 72,400 Rs 56,900 Quetta Rs 62,071 Rs 72,400 Rs 56,900 Sialkot Rs 62,071 Rs 72,400 Rs 56,900