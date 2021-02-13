Latest gold rates, silver rates and currency rates are available at Urdu Point.

The gold rate in Pakistan for today, 13 February 2021 is as follows: 94,900 per 10 grams, and the price of gold is Rs 110,700 per Tola.

Urdu Point provides the gold rates for various cities of the country, including Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Rates for each of these cities can be checked here. Moreover, the gold rates are available for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat separately.

The rates are provided by local Gold Market and Sarafa markets of multiple cities. See the table below:

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 94,900 Rs 110,700 Rs 86,991 Karachi Rs 94,900 Rs 110,700 Rs 86,991 Lahore Rs 94,900 Rs 110,700 Rs 86,991 Islamabad Rs 94,900 Rs 110,700 Rs 86,991 Rawalpindi Rs 94,900 Rs 110,700 Rs 86,991 Peshawar Rs 94,900 Rs 110,700 Rs 86,991 Quetta Rs 94,900 Rs 110,700 Rs 86,991 Sialkot Rs 94,900 Rs 110,700 Rs 86,991