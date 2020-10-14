Latest gold rates, silver rates and currency rates are available at Urdu Point.

The gold rate in Pakistan for today, 14 October 2020 is as follows: 99,600 per 10 grams, and the price of gold is Rs 116,200 per Tola.

Urdu Point provides the gold rates for various cities of the country, including Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Rates for each of these cities can be checked here. Moreover, the gold rates are available for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat separately.

The rates are provided by local Gold Market and Sarafa markets of multiple cities. See the table below:

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 99,600 Rs 116,200 Rs 91,299 Karachi Rs 99,600 Rs 116,200 Rs 91,299 Lahore Rs 99,600 Rs 116,200 Rs 91,299 Islamabad Rs 99,600 Rs 116,200 Rs 91,299 Rawalpindi Rs 99,600 Rs 116,200 Rs 91,299 Peshawar Rs 99,600 Rs 116,200 Rs 91,299 Quetta Rs 99,600 Rs 116,200 Rs 91,299 Sialkot Rs 99,600 Rs 116,200 Rs 91,299