The gold rate in Pakistan for today, 14 September 2019 is as follows: 75,360 per 10 grams, and the price of gold is Rs 87,900 per Tola.

Urdu Point provides the gold rates for various cities of the country, including Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Rates for each of these cities can be checked here. Moreover, the gold rates are available for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat separately.

The rates are provided by local Gold Market and Sarafa markets of multiple cities. See the table below:

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 75,360 Rs 87,900 Rs 69,080 Karachi Rs 75,360 Rs 87,900 Rs 69,080 Lahore Rs 75,360 Rs 87,900 Rs 69,080 Islamabad Rs 75,360 Rs 87,900 Rs 69,080 Rawalpindi Rs 75,360 Rs 87,900 Rs 69,080 Peshawar Rs 75,360 Rs 87,900 Rs 69,080 Quetta Rs 75,360 Rs 87,900 Rs 69,080 Sialkot Rs 75,360 Rs 87,900 Rs 69,080