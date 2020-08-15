Latest gold rates, silver rates and currency rates are available at Urdu Point.

The gold rate in Pakistan for today, 15 August 2020 is as follows: 105,200 per 10 grams, and the price of gold is Rs 122,700 per Tola.

Urdu Point provides the gold rates for various cities of the country, including Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Rates for each of these cities can be checked here. Moreover, the gold rates are available for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat separately.

The rates are provided by local Gold Market and Sarafa markets of multiple cities. See the table below:

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 105,200 Rs 122,700 Rs 96,433 Karachi Rs 105,200 Rs 122,700 Rs 96,433 Lahore Rs 105,200 Rs 122,700 Rs 96,433 Islamabad Rs 105,200 Rs 122,700 Rs 96,433 Rawalpindi Rs 105,200 Rs 122,700 Rs 96,433 Peshawar Rs 105,200 Rs 122,700 Rs 96,433 Quetta Rs 105,200 Rs 122,700 Rs 96,433 Sialkot Rs 105,200 Rs 122,700 Rs 96,433