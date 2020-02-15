Latest gold rates, silver rates and currency rates are available at Urdu Point.

The gold rate in Pakistan for today, 15 February 2020 is as follows: 78,500 per 10 grams, and the price of gold is Rs 91,500 per Tola.

Urdu Point provides the gold rates for various cities of the country, including Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Rates for each of these cities can be checked here. Moreover, the gold rates are available for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat separately.

The rates are provided by local Gold Market and Sarafa markets of multiple cities. See the table below:

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 78,500 Rs 91,500 Rs 71,958 Karachi Rs 78,500 Rs 91,500 Rs 71,958 Lahore Rs 78,500 Rs 91,500 Rs 71,958 Islamabad Rs 78,500 Rs 91,500 Rs 71,958 Rawalpindi Rs 78,500 Rs 91,500 Rs 71,958 Peshawar Rs 78,500 Rs 91,500 Rs 71,958 Quetta Rs 78,500 Rs 91,500 Rs 71,958 Sialkot Rs 78,500 Rs 91,500 Rs 71,958