Latest gold rates, silver rates and currency rates are available at Urdu Point.

The gold rate in Pakistan for today, 15 January 2020 is as follows: 77,200 per 10 grams, and the price of gold is Rs 90,000 per Tola.

Urdu Point provides the gold rates for various cities of the country, including Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Rates for each of these cities can be checked here. Moreover, the gold rates are available for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat separately.

The rates are provided by local Gold Market and Sarafa markets of multiple cities. See the table below:

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 77,200 Rs 90,000 Rs 70,766 Karachi Rs 77,200 Rs 90,000 Rs 70,766 Lahore Rs 77,200 Rs 90,000 Rs 70,766 Islamabad Rs 77,200 Rs 90,000 Rs 70,766 Rawalpindi Rs 77,200 Rs 90,000 Rs 70,766 Peshawar Rs 77,200 Rs 90,000 Rs 70,766 Quetta Rs 77,200 Rs 90,000 Rs 70,766 Sialkot Rs 77,200 Rs 90,000 Rs 70,766