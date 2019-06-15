(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Latest gold rates, silver rates and currency rates are available at Urdu Point.

The gold rate in Pakistan for today, 15 June 2019 is as follows: 65,072 per 10 grams, and the price of gold is Rs 75,900 per Tola.

Urdu Point provides the gold rates for various cities of the country, including Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Rates for each of these cities can be checked here. Moreover, the gold rates are available for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat separately.

The rates are provided by local Gold Market and Sarafa markets of multiple cities. See the table below:

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 65,072 Rs 75,900 Rs 59,650 Karachi Rs 65,072 Rs 75,900 Rs 59,650 Lahore Rs 65,072 Rs 75,900 Rs 59,650 Islamabad Rs 65,072 Rs 75,900 Rs 59,650 Rawalpindi Rs 65,072 Rs 75,900 Rs 59,650 Peshawar Rs 65,072 Rs 75,900 Rs 59,650 Quetta Rs 65,072 Rs 75,900 Rs 59,650 Sialkot Rs 65,072 Rs 75,900 Rs 59,650