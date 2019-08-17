Latest gold rates, silver rates and currency rates are available at Urdu Point.

The gold rate in Pakistan for today, 17 August 2019 is as follows: 75,703 per 10 grams, and the price of gold is Rs 88,300 per Tola.

Urdu Point provides the gold rates for various cities of the country, including Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Rates for each of these cities can be checked here. Moreover, the gold rates are available for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat separately.

The rates are provided by local Gold Market and Sarafa markets of multiple cities. See the table below:

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 75,703 Rs 88,300 Rs 69,573 Karachi Rs 75,703 Rs 88,300 Rs 69,573 Lahore Rs 75,703 Rs 88,300 Rs 69,573 Islamabad Rs 75,703 Rs 88,300 Rs 69,573 Rawalpindi Rs 75,703 Rs 88,300 Rs 69,573 Peshawar Rs 75,703 Rs 88,300 Rs 69,573 Quetta Rs 75,703 Rs 88,300 Rs 69,573 Sialkot Rs 75,703 Rs 88,300 Rs 69,573