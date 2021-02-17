Latest gold rates, silver rates and currency rates are available at Urdu Point.

The gold rate in Pakistan for today, 17 February 2021 is as follows: 93,100 per 10 grams, and the price of gold is Rs 108,600 per Tola.

Urdu Point provides the gold rates for various cities of the country, including Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Rates for each of these cities can be checked here. Moreover, the gold rates are available for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat separately.

The rates are provided by local Gold Market and Sarafa markets of multiple cities. See the table below:

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 93,100 Rs 108,600 Rs 85,341 Karachi Rs 93,100 Rs 108,600 Rs 85,341 Lahore Rs 93,100 Rs 108,600 Rs 85,341 Islamabad Rs 93,100 Rs 108,600 Rs 85,341 Rawalpindi Rs 93,100 Rs 108,600 Rs 85,341 Peshawar Rs 93,100 Rs 108,600 Rs 85,341 Quetta Rs 93,100 Rs 108,600 Rs 85,341 Sialkot Rs 93,100 Rs 108,600 Rs 85,341