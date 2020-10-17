Latest gold rates, silver rates and currency rates are available at Urdu Point.

The gold rate in Pakistan for today, 17 October 2020 is as follows: 99,300 per 10 grams, and the price of gold is Rs 115,800 per Tola.

Urdu Point provides the gold rates for various cities of the country, including Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Rates for each of these cities can be checked here. Moreover, the gold rates are available for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat separately.

The rates are provided by local Gold Market and Sarafa markets of multiple cities. See the table below:

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 99,300 Rs 115,800 Rs 91,024 Karachi Rs 99,300 Rs 115,800 Rs 91,024 Lahore Rs 99,300 Rs 115,800 Rs 91,024 Islamabad Rs 99,300 Rs 115,800 Rs 91,024 Rawalpindi Rs 99,300 Rs 115,800 Rs 91,024 Peshawar Rs 99,300 Rs 115,800 Rs 91,024 Quetta Rs 99,300 Rs 115,800 Rs 91,024 Sialkot Rs 99,300 Rs 115,800 Rs 91,024