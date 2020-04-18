Latest gold rates, silver rates and currency rates are available at Urdu Point.

The gold rate in Pakistan for today, 18 April 2020 is as follows: 90,000 per 10 grams, and the price of gold is Rs 104,900 per Tola.

Urdu Point provides the gold rates for various cities of the country, including Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Rates for each of these cities can be checked here. Moreover, the gold rates are available for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat separately.

The rates are provided by local Gold Market and Sarafa markets of multiple cities. See the table below:

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 90,000 Rs 104,900 Rs 82,499 Karachi Rs 90,000 Rs 104,900 Rs 82,499 Lahore Rs 90,000 Rs 104,900 Rs 82,499 Islamabad Rs 90,000 Rs 104,900 Rs 82,499 Rawalpindi Rs 90,000 Rs 104,900 Rs 82,499 Peshawar Rs 90,000 Rs 104,900 Rs 82,499 Quetta Rs 90,000 Rs 104,900 Rs 82,499 Sialkot Rs 90,000 Rs 104,900 Rs 82,499