Latest gold rates, silver rates and currency rates are available at Urdu Point.

The gold rate in Pakistan for today, 19 August 2020 is as follows: 107,700 per 10 grams, and the price of gold is Rs 125,600 per Tola.

Urdu Point provides the gold rates for various cities of the country, including Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Rates for each of these cities can be checked here. Moreover, the gold rates are available for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat separately.

The rates are provided by local Gold Market and Sarafa markets of multiple cities. See the table below:

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 107,700 Rs 125,600 Rs 98,724 Karachi Rs 107,700 Rs 125,600 Rs 98,724 Lahore Rs 107,700 Rs 125,600 Rs 98,724 Islamabad Rs 107,700 Rs 125,600 Rs 98,724 Rawalpindi Rs 107,700 Rs 125,600 Rs 98,724 Peshawar Rs 107,700 Rs 125,600 Rs 98,724 Quetta Rs 107,700 Rs 125,600 Rs 98,724 Sialkot Rs 107,700 Rs 125,600 Rs 98,724