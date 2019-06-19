(@mahnoorsheikh03)

The gold rate in Pakistan for today, 19 June 2019

The gold rate in Pakistan for today, 19 June 2019 is as follows: 64,300 per 10 grams, and the price of gold is Rs 75,000 per Tola.

Urdu Point provides the gold rates for various cities of the country, including Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Rates for each of these cities can be checked here. Moreover, the gold rates are available for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat separately.

The rates are provided by local Gold Market and Sarafa markets of multiple cities. See the table below:

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 64,300 Rs 75,000 Rs 58,942 Karachi Rs 64,300 Rs 75,000 Rs 58,942 Lahore Rs 64,300 Rs 75,000 Rs 58,942 Islamabad Rs 64,300 Rs 75,000 Rs 58,942 Rawalpindi Rs 64,300 Rs 75,000 Rs 58,942 Peshawar Rs 64,300 Rs 75,000 Rs 58,942 Quetta Rs 64,300 Rs 75,000 Rs 58,942 Sialkot Rs 64,300 Rs 75,000 Rs 58,942