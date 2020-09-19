Latest gold rates, silver rates and currency rates are available at Urdu Point.

The gold rate in Pakistan for today, 19 September 2020 is as follows: 104,100 per 10 grams, and the price of gold is Rs 121,500 per Tola.

Urdu Point provides the gold rates for various cities of the country, including Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Rates for each of these cities can be checked here. Moreover, the gold rates are available for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat separately.

The rates are provided by local Gold Market and Sarafa markets of multiple cities. See the table below:

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 104,100 Rs 121,500 Rs 95,424 Karachi Rs 104,100 Rs 121,500 Rs 95,424 Lahore Rs 104,100 Rs 121,500 Rs 95,424 Islamabad Rs 104,100 Rs 121,500 Rs 95,424 Rawalpindi Rs 104,100 Rs 121,500 Rs 95,424 Peshawar Rs 104,100 Rs 121,500 Rs 95,424 Quetta Rs 104,100 Rs 121,500 Rs 95,424 Sialkot Rs 104,100 Rs 121,500 Rs 95,424