Latest gold rates, silver rates and currency rates are available at Urdu Point.

The gold rate in Pakistan for today, 2 January 2021 is as follows: 98,000 per 10 grams, and the price of gold is Rs 114,300 per Tola.

Urdu Point provides the gold rates for various cities of the country, including Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Rates for each of these cities can be checked here. Moreover, the gold rates are available for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat separately.

The rates are provided by local Gold Market and Sarafa markets of multiple cities. See the table below:

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 98,000 Rs 114,300 Rs 89,833 Karachi Rs 98,000 Rs 114,300 Rs 89,833 Lahore Rs 98,000 Rs 114,300 Rs 89,833 Islamabad Rs 98,000 Rs 114,300 Rs 89,833 Rawalpindi Rs 98,000 Rs 114,300 Rs 89,833 Peshawar Rs 98,000 Rs 114,300 Rs 89,833 Quetta Rs 98,000 Rs 114,300 Rs 89,833 Sialkot Rs 98,000 Rs 114,300 Rs 89,833