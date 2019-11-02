Latest gold rates, silver rates and currency rates are available at Urdu Point.

The gold rate in Pakistan for today, 2 November 2019 is as follows: 75,446 per 10 grams, and the price of gold is Rs 88,000 per Tola.

Urdu Point provides the gold rates for various cities of the country, including Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Rates for each of these cities can be checked here. Moreover, the gold rates are available for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat separately.

The rates are provided by local Gold Market and Sarafa markets of multiple cities. See the table below:

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 75,446 Rs 88,000 Rs 69,160 Karachi Rs 75,446 Rs 88,000 Rs 69,160 Lahore Rs 75,446 Rs 88,000 Rs 69,160 Islamabad Rs 75,446 Rs 88,000 Rs 69,160 Rawalpindi Rs 75,446 Rs 88,000 Rs 69,160 Peshawar Rs 75,446 Rs 88,000 Rs 69,160 Quetta Rs 75,446 Rs 88,000 Rs 69,160 Sialkot Rs 75,446 Rs 88,000 Rs 69,160