The gold rate in Pakistan for today, 2 October 2019 is as follows: 74,588 per 10 grams, and the price of gold is Rs 87,000 per Tola.

Urdu Point provides the gold rates for various cities of the country, including Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Rates for each of these cities can be checked here. Moreover, the gold rates are available for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat separately.

The rates are provided by local Gold Market and Sarafa markets of multiple cities. See the table below:

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 74,588 Rs 87,000 Rs 68,373 Karachi Rs 74,588 Rs 87,000 Rs 68,373 Lahore Rs 74,588 Rs 87,000 Rs 68,373 Islamabad Rs 74,588 Rs 87,000 Rs 68,373 Rawalpindi Rs 74,588 Rs 87,000 Rs 68,373 Peshawar Rs 74,588 Rs 87,000 Rs 68,373 Quetta Rs 74,588 Rs 87,000 Rs 68,373 Sialkot Rs 74,588 Rs 87,000 Rs 68,373