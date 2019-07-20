(@mahnoorsheikh03)

The gold rate in Pakistan for today, 20 July 2019 is as follows: 71,485 per 10 grams, and the price of gold is Rs 83,400 per Tola.

Urdu Point provides the gold rates for various cities of the country, including Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Rates for each of these cities can be checked here. Moreover, the gold rates are available for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat separately.

The rates are provided by local Gold Market and Sarafa markets of multiple cities. See the table below:

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 71,485 Rs 83,400 Rs 65,528 Karachi Rs 71,485 Rs 83,400 Rs 65,528 Lahore Rs 71,485 Rs 83,400 Rs 65,528 Islamabad Rs 71,485 Rs 83,400 Rs 65,528 Rawalpindi Rs 71,485 Rs 83,400 Rs 65,528 Peshawar Rs 71,485 Rs 83,400 Rs 65,528 Quetta Rs 71,485 Rs 83,400 Rs 65,528 Sialkot Rs 71,485 Rs 83,400 Rs 65,528