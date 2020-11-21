Latest gold rates, silver rates and currency rates are available at Urdu Point.

The gold rate in Pakistan for today, 21 November 2020 is as follows: 96,600 per 10 grams, and the price of gold is Rs 112,700 per Tola.

Urdu Point provides the gold rates for various cities of the country, including Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Rates for each of these cities can be checked here. Moreover, the gold rates are available for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat separately.

The rates are provided by local Gold Market and Sarafa markets of multiple cities. See the table below:

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 96,600 Rs 112,700 Rs 88,549 Karachi Rs 96,600 Rs 112,700 Rs 88,549 Lahore Rs 96,600 Rs 112,700 Rs 88,549 Islamabad Rs 96,600 Rs 112,700 Rs 88,549 Rawalpindi Rs 96,600 Rs 112,700 Rs 88,549 Peshawar Rs 96,600 Rs 112,700 Rs 88,549 Quetta Rs 96,600 Rs 112,700 Rs 88,549 Sialkot Rs 96,600 Rs 112,700 Rs 88,549