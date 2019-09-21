Today's Gold Rates In Pakistan On 21 September 2019
Arslan Farid 1 day ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 10:15 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan for today, 21 September 2019 is as follows: 74,803 per 10 grams, and the price of gold is Rs 87,250 per Tola.
Urdu Point provides the gold rates for various cities of the country, including Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Rates for each of these cities can be checked here. Moreover, the gold rates are available for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat separately.
The rates are provided by local Gold Market and Sarafa markets of multiple cities. See the table below:
|Location
|24k 10g
|24k per tola
|22k 10g
|Pakistan
|Rs 74,803
|Rs 87,250
|Rs 68,570
|Karachi
|Rs 74,803
|Rs 87,250
|Rs 68,570
|Lahore
|Rs 74,803
|Rs 87,250
|Rs 68,570
|Islamabad
|Rs 74,803
|Rs 87,250
|Rs 68,570
|Rawalpindi
|Rs 74,803
|Rs 87,250
|Rs 68,570
|Peshawar
|Rs 74,803
|Rs 87,250
|Rs 68,570
|Quetta
|Rs 74,803
|Rs 87,250
|Rs 68,570
|Sialkot
|Rs 74,803
|Rs 87,250
|Rs 68,570
