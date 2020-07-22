Latest gold rates, silver rates and currency rates are available at Urdu Point.

The gold rate in Pakistan for today, 22 July 2020 is as follows: 100,200 per 10 grams, and the price of gold is Rs 116,900 per Tola.

Urdu Point provides the gold rates for various cities of the country, including Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Rates for each of these cities can be checked here. Moreover, the gold rates are available for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat separately.

The rates are provided by local Gold Market and Sarafa markets of multiple cities. See the table below:

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 100,200 Rs 116,900 Rs 91,849 Karachi Rs 100,200 Rs 116,900 Rs 91,849 Lahore Rs 100,200 Rs 116,900 Rs 91,849 Islamabad Rs 100,200 Rs 116,900 Rs 91,849 Rawalpindi Rs 100,200 Rs 116,900 Rs 91,849 Peshawar Rs 100,200 Rs 116,900 Rs 91,849 Quetta Rs 100,200 Rs 116,900 Rs 91,849 Sialkot Rs 100,200 Rs 116,900 Rs 91,849