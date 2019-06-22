(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Latest gold rates, silver rates and currency rates are available at Urdu Point.

The gold rate in Pakistan for today, 22 June 2019 is as follows: 66,958 per 10 grams, and the price of gold is Rs 78,100 per Tola.

Urdu Point provides the gold rates for various cities of the country, including Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Rates for each of these cities can be checked here. Moreover, the gold rates are available for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat separately.

The rates are provided by local Gold Market and Sarafa markets of multiple cities. See the table below:

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 66,958 Rs 78,100 Rs 61,378 Karachi Rs 66,958 Rs 78,100 Rs 61,378 Lahore Rs 66,958 Rs 78,100 Rs 61,378 Islamabad Rs 66,958 Rs 78,100 Rs 61,378 Rawalpindi Rs 66,958 Rs 78,100 Rs 61,378 Peshawar Rs 66,958 Rs 78,100 Rs 61,378 Quetta Rs 66,958 Rs 78,100 Rs 61,378 Sialkot Rs 66,958 Rs 78,100 Rs 61,378