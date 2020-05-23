Latest gold rates, silver rates and currency rates are available at Urdu Point.

The gold rate in Pakistan for today, 23 May 2020 is as follows: 89,600 per 10 grams, and the price of gold is Rs 104,500 per Tola.

Urdu Point provides the gold rates for various cities of the country, including Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Rates for each of these cities can be checked here. Moreover, the gold rates are available for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat separately.

The rates are provided by local Gold Market and Sarafa markets of multiple cities. See the table below:

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 89,600 Rs 104,500 Rs 82,133 Karachi Rs 89,600 Rs 104,500 Rs 82,133 Lahore Rs 89,600 Rs 104,500 Rs 82,133 Islamabad Rs 89,600 Rs 104,500 Rs 82,133 Rawalpindi Rs 89,600 Rs 104,500 Rs 82,133 Peshawar Rs 89,600 Rs 104,500 Rs 82,133 Quetta Rs 89,600 Rs 104,500 Rs 82,133 Sialkot Rs 89,600 Rs 104,500 Rs 82,133