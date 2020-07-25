Latest gold rates, silver rates and currency rates are available at Urdu Point.

The gold rate in Pakistan for today, 25 July 2020 is as follows: 102,200 per 10 grams, and the price of gold is Rs 119,300 per Tola.

Urdu Point provides the gold rates for various cities of the country, including Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Rates for each of these cities can be checked here. Moreover, the gold rates are available for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat separately.

The rates are provided by local Gold Market and Sarafa markets of multiple cities. See the table below:

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 102,200 Rs 119,300 Rs 93,683 Karachi Rs 102,200 Rs 119,300 Rs 93,683 Lahore Rs 102,200 Rs 119,300 Rs 93,683 Islamabad Rs 102,200 Rs 119,300 Rs 93,683 Rawalpindi Rs 102,200 Rs 119,300 Rs 93,683 Peshawar Rs 102,200 Rs 119,300 Rs 93,683 Quetta Rs 102,200 Rs 119,300 Rs 93,683 Sialkot Rs 102,200 Rs 119,300 Rs 93,683