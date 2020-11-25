Latest gold rates, silver rates and currency rates are available at Urdu Point.

The gold rate in Pakistan for today, 25 November 2020 is as follows: 92,900 per 10 grams, and the price of gold is Rs 108,300 per Tola.

Urdu Point provides the gold rates for various cities of the country, including Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Rates for each of these cities can be checked here. Moreover, the gold rates are available for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat separately.

The rates are provided by local Gold Market and Sarafa markets of multiple cities. See the table below:

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 92,900 Rs 108,300 Rs 85,158 Karachi Rs 92,900 Rs 108,300 Rs 85,158 Lahore Rs 92,900 Rs 108,300 Rs 85,158 Islamabad Rs 92,900 Rs 108,300 Rs 85,158 Rawalpindi Rs 92,900 Rs 108,300 Rs 85,158 Peshawar Rs 92,900 Rs 108,300 Rs 85,158 Quetta Rs 92,900 Rs 108,300 Rs 85,158 Sialkot Rs 92,900 Rs 108,300 Rs 85,158