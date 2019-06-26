(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Latest gold rates, silver rates and currency rates are available

The gold rate in Pakistan for today, 26 June 2019 is as follows: 69,016 per 10 grams, and the price of gold is Rs 80,500 per Tola.

Urdu Point provides the gold rates for various cities of the country, including Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Rates for each of these cities can be checked here. Moreover, the gold rates are available for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat separately.

The rates are provided by local Gold Market and Sarafa markets of multiple cities. See the table below:

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 69,016 Rs 80,500 Rs 63,264 Karachi Rs 69,016 Rs 80,500 Rs 63,264 Lahore Rs 69,016 Rs 80,500 Rs 63,264 Islamabad Rs 69,016 Rs 80,500 Rs 63,264 Rawalpindi Rs 69,016 Rs 80,500 Rs 63,264 Peshawar Rs 69,016 Rs 80,500 Rs 63,264 Quetta Rs 69,016 Rs 80,500 Rs 63,264 Sialkot Rs 69,016 Rs 80,500 Rs 63,264