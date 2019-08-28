UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Today's Gold Rates In Pakistan On 28 August 2019

Arslan Farid 37 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 10:15 AM

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 28 August 2019

Latest gold rates, silver rates and currency rates are available at Urdu Point.

The gold rate in Pakistan for today, 28 August 2019 is as follows: 76,303 per 10 grams, and the price of gold is Rs 89,000 per Tola.

Urdu Point provides the gold rates for various cities of the country, including Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Rates for each of these cities can be checked here. Moreover, the gold rates are available for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat separately.

The rates are provided by local Gold Market and Sarafa markets of multiple cities. See the table below:

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 76,303 Rs 89,000 Rs 69,945
Karachi Rs 76,303 Rs 89,000 Rs 69,945
Lahore Rs 76,303 Rs 89,000 Rs 69,945
Islamabad Rs 76,303 Rs 89,000 Rs 69,945
Rawalpindi Rs 76,303 Rs 89,000 Rs 69,945
Peshawar Rs 76,303 Rs 89,000 Rs 69,945
Quetta Rs 76,303 Rs 89,000 Rs 69,945
Sialkot Rs 76,303 Rs 89,000 Rs 69,945

Urdu Point keeps updating the gold rates on its website to provide the latest rates to its viewers.

Further details on gold rates can be found in Gold Rate tab of our business section.

Along with the gold rate, currency exchange rates in Open Market and inter-bank market are also available. Foreign Exchange Rates of Pakistani Rupee, US Dollar, Sterling Pound, Euro and many other currencies are also updated for the viewers.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

MAKS-2019 opens in Moscow

8 hours ago

Four Emirati golfers participating in Asia-Pacific ..

9 hours ago

DIFC&#039;s new Employment Law comes into effect A ..

10 hours ago

Emirati women making significant contributions to ..

11 hours ago

ADIHEX 2019 draws impressive turnout on opening da ..

11 hours ago

Putin Against 'Contact for Sake of Contact' at Nex ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.