Latest gold rates, silver rates and currency rates are available at Urdu Point.

The gold rate in Pakistan for today, 28 October 2020 is as follows: 98,500 per 10 grams, and the price of gold is Rs 114,900 per Tola.

Urdu Point provides the gold rates for various cities of the country, including Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Rates for each of these cities can be checked here. Moreover, the gold rates are available for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat separately.

The rates are provided by local Gold Market and Sarafa markets of multiple cities. See the table below:

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 98,500 Rs 114,900 Rs 90,291 Karachi Rs 98,500 Rs 114,900 Rs 90,291 Lahore Rs 98,500 Rs 114,900 Rs 90,291 Islamabad Rs 98,500 Rs 114,900 Rs 90,291 Rawalpindi Rs 98,500 Rs 114,900 Rs 90,291 Peshawar Rs 98,500 Rs 114,900 Rs 90,291 Quetta Rs 98,500 Rs 114,900 Rs 90,291 Sialkot Rs 98,500 Rs 114,900 Rs 90,291