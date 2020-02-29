Latest gold rates, silver rates and currency rates are available at Urdu Point.

The gold rate in Pakistan for today, 29 February 2020 is as follows: 78,600 per 10 grams, and the price of gold is Rs 91,700 per Tola.

Urdu Point provides the gold rates for various cities of the country, including Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Rates for each of these cities can be checked here. Moreover, the gold rates are available for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat separately.

The rates are provided by local Gold Market and Sarafa markets of multiple cities. See the table below:

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 78,600 Rs 91,700 Rs 72,049 Karachi Rs 78,600 Rs 91,700 Rs 72,049 Lahore Rs 78,600 Rs 91,700 Rs 72,049 Islamabad Rs 78,600 Rs 91,700 Rs 72,049 Rawalpindi Rs 78,600 Rs 91,700 Rs 72,049 Peshawar Rs 78,600 Rs 91,700 Rs 72,049 Quetta Rs 78,600 Rs 91,700 Rs 72,049 Sialkot Rs 78,600 Rs 91,700 Rs 72,049