Latest gold rates, silver rates and currency rates are available at Urdu Point.

The gold rate in Pakistan for today, 29 June 2019 is as follows: 68,244 per 10 grams, and the price of gold is Rs 79,600 per Tola.

Urdu Point provides the gold rates for various cities of the country, including Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Rates for each of these cities can be checked here. Moreover, the gold rates are available for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat separately.

The rates are provided by local Gold Market and Sarafa markets of multiple cities. See the table below:

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 68,244 Rs 79,600 Rs 62,557 Karachi Rs 68,244 Rs 79,600 Rs 62,557 Lahore Rs 68,244 Rs 79,600 Rs 62,557 Islamabad Rs 68,244 Rs 79,600 Rs 62,557 Rawalpindi Rs 68,244 Rs 79,600 Rs 62,557 Peshawar Rs 68,244 Rs 79,600 Rs 62,557 Quetta Rs 68,244 Rs 79,600 Rs 62,557 Sialkot Rs 68,244 Rs 79,600 Rs 62,557