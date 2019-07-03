(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Latest gold rates, silver rates and currency rates are available at Urdu Point.

The gold rate in Pakistan for today, 3 July 2019 is as follows: 67,387 per 10 grams, and the price of gold is Rs 78,600 per Tola.

Urdu Point provides the gold rates for various cities of the country, including Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Rates for each of these cities can be checked here. Moreover, the gold rates are available for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat separately.

The rates are provided by local Gold Market and Sarafa markets of multiple cities. See the table below:

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 67,387 Rs 78,600 Rs 61,771 Karachi Rs 67,387 Rs 78,600 Rs 61,771 Lahore Rs 67,387 Rs 78,600 Rs 61,771 Islamabad Rs 67,387 Rs 78,600 Rs 61,771 Rawalpindi Rs 67,387 Rs 78,600 Rs 61,771 Peshawar Rs 67,387 Rs 78,600 Rs 61,771 Quetta Rs 67,387 Rs 78,600 Rs 61,771 Sialkot Rs 67,387 Rs 78,600 Rs 61,771