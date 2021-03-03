Latest gold rates, silver rates and currency rates are available at Urdu Point.

The gold rate in Pakistan for today, 3 March 2021 is as follows: 89,100 per 10 grams, and the price of gold is Rs 103,900 per Tola.

Urdu Point provides the gold rates for various cities of the country, including Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Rates for each of these cities can be checked here. Moreover, the gold rates are available for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat separately.

The rates are provided by local Gold Market and Sarafa markets of multiple cities. See the table below:

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 89,100 Rs 103,900 Rs 81,674 Karachi Rs 89,100 Rs 103,900 Rs 81,674 Lahore Rs 89,100 Rs 103,900 Rs 81,674 Islamabad Rs 89,100 Rs 103,900 Rs 81,674 Rawalpindi Rs 89,100 Rs 103,900 Rs 81,674 Peshawar Rs 89,100 Rs 103,900 Rs 81,674 Quetta Rs 89,100 Rs 103,900 Rs 81,674 Sialkot Rs 89,100 Rs 103,900 Rs 81,674