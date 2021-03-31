Latest gold rates, silver rates and currency rates are available at Urdu Point.

The gold rate in Pakistan for today, 31 March 2021 is as follows: 86,200 per 10 grams, and the price of gold is Rs 100,600 per Tola.

Urdu Point provides the gold rates for various cities of the country, including Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Rates for each of these cities can be checked here. Moreover, the gold rates are available for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat separately.

The rates are provided by local Gold Market and Sarafa markets of multiple cities. See the table below:

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 86,200 Rs 100,600 Rs 79,016 Karachi Rs 86,200 Rs 100,600 Rs 79,016 Lahore Rs 86,200 Rs 100,600 Rs 79,016 Islamabad Rs 86,200 Rs 100,600 Rs 79,016 Rawalpindi Rs 86,200 Rs 100,600 Rs 79,016 Peshawar Rs 86,200 Rs 100,600 Rs 79,016 Quetta Rs 86,200 Rs 100,600 Rs 79,016 Sialkot Rs 86,200 Rs 100,600 Rs 79,016