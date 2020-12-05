Latest gold rates, silver rates and currency rates are available at Urdu Point.

The gold rate in Pakistan for today, 5 December 2020 is as follows: 94,500 per 10 grams, and the price of gold is Rs 110,300 per Tola.

Urdu Point provides the gold rates for various cities of the country, including Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Rates for each of these cities can be checked here. Moreover, the gold rates are available for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat separately.

The rates are provided by local Gold Market and Sarafa markets of multiple cities. See the table below:

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 94,500 Rs 110,300 Rs 86,624 Karachi Rs 94,500 Rs 110,300 Rs 86,624 Lahore Rs 94,500 Rs 110,300 Rs 86,624 Islamabad Rs 94,500 Rs 110,300 Rs 86,624 Rawalpindi Rs 94,500 Rs 110,300 Rs 86,624 Peshawar Rs 94,500 Rs 110,300 Rs 86,624 Quetta Rs 94,500 Rs 110,300 Rs 86,624 Sialkot Rs 94,500 Rs 110,300 Rs 86,624