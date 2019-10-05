Latest gold rates, silver rates and currency rates are available at Urdu Point.

The gold rate in Pakistan for today, 5 October 2019 is as follows: 74,074 per 10 grams, and the price of gold is Rs 86,400 per Tola.

Urdu Point provides the gold rates for various cities of the country, including Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Rates for each of these cities can be checked here. Moreover, the gold rates are available for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat separately.

The rates are provided by local Gold Market and Sarafa markets of multiple cities. See the table below:

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 74,074 Rs 86,400 Rs 67,901 Karachi Rs 74,074 Rs 86,400 Rs 67,901 Lahore Rs 74,074 Rs 86,400 Rs 67,901 Islamabad Rs 74,074 Rs 86,400 Rs 67,901 Rawalpindi Rs 74,074 Rs 86,400 Rs 67,901 Peshawar Rs 74,074 Rs 86,400 Rs 67,901 Quetta Rs 74,074 Rs 86,400 Rs 67,901 Sialkot Rs 74,074 Rs 86,400 Rs 67,901