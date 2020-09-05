Latest gold rates, silver rates and currency rates are available at Urdu Point.

The gold rate in Pakistan for today, 5 September 2020 is as follows: 103,000 per 10 grams, and the price of gold is Rs 120,100 per Tola.

Urdu Point provides the gold rates for various cities of the country, including Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Rates for each of these cities can be checked here. Moreover, the gold rates are available for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat separately.

The rates are provided by local Gold Market and Sarafa markets of multiple cities. See the table below:

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 103,000 Rs 120,100 Rs 94,416 Karachi Rs 103,000 Rs 120,100 Rs 94,416 Lahore Rs 103,000 Rs 120,100 Rs 94,416 Islamabad Rs 103,000 Rs 120,100 Rs 94,416 Rawalpindi Rs 103,000 Rs 120,100 Rs 94,416 Peshawar Rs 103,000 Rs 120,100 Rs 94,416 Quetta Rs 103,000 Rs 120,100 Rs 94,416 Sialkot Rs 103,000 Rs 120,100 Rs 94,416