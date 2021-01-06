Latest gold rates, silver rates and currency rates are available at Urdu Point.

The gold rate in Pakistan for today, 6 January 2021 is as follows: 100,000 per 10 grams, and the price of gold is Rs 116,600 per Tola.

Urdu Point provides the gold rates for various cities of the country, including Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Rates for each of these cities can be checked here. Moreover, the gold rates are available for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat separately.

The rates are provided by local Gold Market and Sarafa markets of multiple cities. See the table below:

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 100,000 Rs 116,600 Rs 91,666 Karachi Rs 100,000 Rs 116,600 Rs 91,666 Lahore Rs 100,000 Rs 116,600 Rs 91,666 Islamabad Rs 100,000 Rs 116,600 Rs 91,666 Rawalpindi Rs 100,000 Rs 116,600 Rs 91,666 Peshawar Rs 100,000 Rs 116,600 Rs 91,666 Quetta Rs 100,000 Rs 116,600 Rs 91,666 Sialkot Rs 100,000 Rs 116,600 Rs 91,666