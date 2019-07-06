(@mahnoorsheikh03)

The gold rate in Pakistan for today, 6 July 2019 is as follows: 66,186 per 10 grams, and the price of gold is Rs 77,200 per Tola.

Urdu Point provides the gold rates for various cities of the country, including Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Rates for each of these cities can be checked here. Moreover, the gold rates are available for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat separately.

The rates are provided by local Gold Market and Sarafa markets of multiple cities. See the table below:

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 66,186 Rs 77,200 Rs 60,671 Karachi Rs 66,186 Rs 77,200 Rs 60,671 Lahore Rs 66,186 Rs 77,200 Rs 60,671 Islamabad Rs 66,186 Rs 77,200 Rs 60,671 Rawalpindi Rs 66,186 Rs 77,200 Rs 60,671 Peshawar Rs 66,186 Rs 77,200 Rs 60,671 Quetta Rs 66,186 Rs 77,200 Rs 60,671 Sialkot Rs 66,186 Rs 77,200 Rs 60,671