Latest gold rates, silver rates and currency rates are available at Urdu Point.

The gold rate in Pakistan for today, 6 March 2021 is as follows: 87,500 per 10 grams, and the price of gold is Rs 102,100 per Tola.

Urdu Point provides the gold rates for various cities of the country, including Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Rates for each of these cities can be checked here. Moreover, the gold rates are available for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat separately.

The rates are provided by local Gold Market and Sarafa markets of multiple cities. See the table below:

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 87,500 Rs 102,100 Rs 80,208 Karachi Rs 87,500 Rs 102,100 Rs 80,208 Lahore Rs 87,500 Rs 102,100 Rs 80,208 Islamabad Rs 87,500 Rs 102,100 Rs 80,208 Rawalpindi Rs 87,500 Rs 102,100 Rs 80,208 Peshawar Rs 87,500 Rs 102,100 Rs 80,208 Quetta Rs 87,500 Rs 102,100 Rs 80,208 Sialkot Rs 87,500 Rs 102,100 Rs 80,208