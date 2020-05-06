Latest gold rates, silver rates and currency rates are available at Urdu Point.

The gold rate in Pakistan for today, 6 May 2020 is as follows: 87,400 per 10 grams, and the price of gold is Rs 101,900 per Tola.

Urdu Point provides the gold rates for various cities of the country, including Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Rates for each of these cities can be checked here. Moreover, the gold rates are available for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat separately.

The rates are provided by local Gold Market and Sarafa markets of multiple cities. See the table below:

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 87,400 Rs 101,900 Rs 80,116 Karachi Rs 87,400 Rs 101,900 Rs 80,116 Lahore Rs 87,400 Rs 101,900 Rs 80,116 Islamabad Rs 87,400 Rs 101,900 Rs 80,116 Rawalpindi Rs 87,400 Rs 101,900 Rs 80,116 Peshawar Rs 87,400 Rs 101,900 Rs 80,116 Quetta Rs 87,400 Rs 101,900 Rs 80,116 Sialkot Rs 87,400 Rs 101,900 Rs 80,116